City council to vote on $2-million road improvement project

Evansville City Council is expected to vote Monday night on a $2-million road improvement project.

It's the second reading and most likely the final vote on the project that involves milling and street patching.

Several high-traffic roads are on the list, including Burkhart Road from Columbia Street to Morgan Avenue, Green River Road from Lincoln Avenue to Covert Avenue, and Veterans Memorial Parkway from Kentucky Avenue to Shawnee Drive.

The vote is expected to pass. If it does, we're told the project could begin sometime this fall.

