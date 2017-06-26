City council approves $2-million road improvement project - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

City council approves $2-million road improvement project

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville City Council approved a $2-million road improvement project Monday night.

Several high-traffic roads are on the list, including Burkhardt Road from Columbia Street to Morgan Avenue, Green River Road from Lincoln Avenue to Covert Avenue, and Veterans Memorial Parkway from Kentucky Avenue to Shawnee Drive.

We're told the project could begin sometime this fall.

