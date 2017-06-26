Home, garage destroyed in Posey Co. fire

Crews responded to a structure fire in Posey County Monday morning.

The exact address wasn't clear, but it happened in the “Black River” area, about three miles south of I-64, off SR 69.

Poseyville's deputy fire chief told our crew at the scene the flames destroyed the home and detached garage of a river camp property.

Just arrived on scene. Not exactly sure the name of this road. This is where google maps say we are. @14News pic.twitter.com/eGCUK9zOHm — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) June 26, 2017

Deputy fire chief says these are river camps. Fire destroyed the home and detached garage. @14News — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) June 26, 2017

The deputy chief says the owner lives in Evansville and no one was inside.

No word yet on how the fire started.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.