Home, garage destroyed in Posey Co. fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) -

Crews responded to a structure fire in Posey County Monday morning.

The exact address wasn't clear, but it happened in the “Black River” area, about three miles south of I-64, off SR 69.

Poseyville's deputy fire chief told our crew at the scene the flames destroyed the home and detached garage of a river camp property.

The deputy chief says the owner lives in Evansville and no one was inside.

No word yet on how the fire started.

