Watch now on Sunrise: Summer chill, Eliis Park fire, Health care CBO score, Providence Boil, Erin's last week

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility was working on an app and website where you could keep a closer eye on your account, but customer service reps say because of some data issues, that had to be pushed back until later this week.More >>
The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility was working on an app and website where you could keep a closer eye on your account, but customer service reps say because of some data issues, that had to be pushed back until later this week.More >>
We have been informed the entire city of Providence is back under a boil advisory after being without water.More >>
We have been informed the entire city of Providence is back under a boil advisory after being without water.More >>
An Evansville man is working to change the lives of youth one presentation at a time by creating an organization called Project Body Bag. It's aimed to teach kids about the pitfalls of the streets.More >>
An Evansville man is working to change the lives of youth one presentation at a time by creating an organization called Project Body Bag. It's aimed to teach kids about the pitfalls of the streets.More >>
The Tri-State Amateur Radio Society held its annual Ham Radio Field Day.More >>
The Tri-State Amateur Radio Society held its annual Ham Radio Field Day.More >>
It was a special day for the LGBTQ community. It's Gay Pride Sunday. Tri-State Alliance organized its 38th annual Pride Picnic at Burdette Park.More >>
It was a special day for the LGBTQ community. It's Gay Pride Sunday. Tri-State Alliance organized its 38th annual Pride Picnic at Burdette Park.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
The Tebow train is leaving Columbia!More >>
The Tebow train is leaving Columbia!More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>