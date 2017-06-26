Watch now on Sunrise: Summer chill, Eliis Park fire, Health care CBO score, Providence Boil, Erin's last week

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

JUNE CHILL: It will be clear and chilly this morning after a mostly sunny weekend which featured below normal temperatures. Low temps will sink into the 50's under clear skies along with patchy fog. Later, skies will become partly sunny during the afternoon. It will be a comfortable late June day with temps in the upper 70's to lower 80's.

BREAKING: Several fire crews were called to Ellis Park just a few hours ago. Hillary Simon is live on scene with the latest.

HEALTH CARE UPDATE: We should learn more today about how the Republican health care plan will affect insurance for Americans. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office is expected to release its score of the senate version of that bill today.

TRAVEL BAN RULING: The U-S supreme court is expected to make a decision on the president's revised travel ban today. It's the last day of the current term of the Supreme Court, and they still haven't answered whether the Trump administration can ban travel from six Muslim-majority countries.

ROAD TO IMPROVEMENT: The Evansville City Council will decide whether to approve two-million dollars to go towards improving city roads. The request was submitted by the city engineer's office.

PROVIDENCE WATER: The city of Providence is under a boil advisory right now after a water line break left people without water for hours yesterday. We'll have the latest.

