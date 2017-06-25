Winner's bag: Adam Schenk, Lincoln Land Charity Championship

When Adam Schenk stepped over his birdie putt on the first playoff hole at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship, he heard the sound of bullfrogs in the background.

About three hours after the victory, it was finally coming to him as to why he felt such a sense of calm, and had a sneaky suspicion that he was going to make that 30-footer for the win.

Because that sound, of deep rumbling croaks from the pond adjacent to the green, was one he hears night after night at home.

“That’s the same sound I hear at home, so I told myself, ‘Be relaxed and make the putt,’” he said with a laugh. “And that’s how it worked out.

“It’s crazy, this is what I’m thinking when I’m over the putt. But I can hear these frogs and we have dinner on my back porch whenever I’m home and it’s the same sound, so I thought it was maybe a sign for me to just make the putt.”

Schenk, whose putting prowess isn’t really what he’s known for (he’s 52nd on Tour in putting average, but 14th in total driving and 12th in scoring average), wielded the flat stick to victory Sunday.

However, he did have a bit of a back-and-forth with some of the longer clubs this week as well.

Fifteen minutes before he teed off Sunday, he decided to put a 2-iron in his bag versus a 3-wood. He used a 3-wood Friday and Saturday, and the 2-iron Thursday and Sunday.

Here is the full list of clubs Schenk – who played in front of his girlfriend, Kourtney Marchino’s, parents for the first time (she works in nearby Chicago) this week – used en route to his first Web.com Tour victory.