2017 National Theatre on Ice wraps up

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility was working on an app and website where you could keep a closer eye on your account, but customer service reps say because of some data issues, that had to be pushed back until later this week.More >>
We have been informed the entire city of Providence is back under a boil advisory after being without water.More >>
An Evansville man is working to change the lives of youth one presentation at a time by creating an organization called Project Body Bag. It's aimed to teach kids about the pitfalls of the streets.More >>
The Tri-State Amateur Radio Society held its annual Ham Radio Field Day.More >>
It was a special day for the LGBTQ community. It's Gay Pride Sunday. Tri-State Alliance organized its 38th annual Pride Picnic at Burdette Park.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
The man had bought two seats on the flight in order to be comfortable, but he says the airline took back one of the seats without asking due to an overbooked flight.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
A University of South Carolina student who is on a trip in Peru is missing.More >>
