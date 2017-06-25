2017 National Theatre on Ice wraps up

The Ford Center has been busy this weekend with the 2017 National Theatre On Ice Competition in town.

Teams from all over the country made their way to Evansville to give their best performance to score well and hopefully qualify for the Nations Cup which will be held in 2019 in France.

These athletes train for at least nine solid months getting ready for this weekend, and they say it's a grueling process, but in the end, it's worth it.

The competition wrapped up on Sunday. Next year's location has not yet been decided.

