Evansville man works to change lives through Project Body Bag

An Evansville man is working to change the lives of youth one presentation at a time by creating an organization called Project Body Bag. It's aimed to teach kids about the pitfalls of the streets.

Damion Riley said he has a passion for helping and mentoring kids not only in the Tri-State but around the world.

He said after doing some time in prision in 2007, he thought to himself, what could he do to help his community?

Riley got the idea from a judge in Georgia who he said has an organization similar to his.

Last summer, Riley held a seminor for about 50 kids. Now, he's trying to expand.

In his organization, he presents seminiars to youth that have three key points: showing kids how to make the right choices in life, ministry, and teaching kids that they can reach their full potential if they apply themselves.

