Start date for Water & Sewer App delayed due to "data problems"

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility was working on an app and website where you could keep a closer eye on your account, but customer service reps say because of some data issues, that had to be pushed back until later this week.

Specifically, that data is what would show up on your screen once you open your account, on either a mobile device or your computer.

Customer service representatives say they were worried the wrong info would show up on some accounts, adding confusion, and the number of calls they get.

"We don't want customers logging in and seeing the wrong data; that just creates more customer contact with us and not that we don't want the contact with us but we definitely want it to be as streamlined as possible," said Customer Service Supervisor Kurt Jourdan.

The department had been developing the app for close to a year. The app would make a customer's usage and monthly bills more accessible.

With it, you can pay your bill online and even get notifications through the app if you go above your monthly average.

We're told the website version will be live this Thursday. The mobile app should show up in the app store in a few weeks.

The app should be free on most phones and tablets.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.