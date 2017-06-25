PPD: City of Providence without water - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) -

We have just been informed the entire city of Providence in Webster County is without water.

We're told it's due to a massive water main break at Kentucky 120 near the intersection with Kentucky 293. 

According to PPD, until the break is repaired, there will be no water in Providence and pressure builds back up.

We'll keep you updated as we receive more information.

