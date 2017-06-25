City of Providence back under boil advisory

We have been informed the entire city of Providence is back under a boil advisory after being without water.

We're told it's due to a massive water main break at Kentucky 120 near the intersection with Kentucky 293.

Crews are working on repairing the break, but the city is still under a boil advisory until further notice.

You should boil your water for at least five minutes before using.

I am told the water is back on now, but the city of Providence is under a boil water advisory until further notice. pic.twitter.com/CnYuoJwVPK — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) June 26, 2017

We'll keep you updated as we receive more information.

