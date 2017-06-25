Boil advisory issued for city in Webster Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Boil advisory issued for city in Webster Co.

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) -

The entire city of Providence in Webster County is under a boil advisory.  

We're told it's due to a massive water main break at Kentucky 120 near the intersection with Kentucky 293.  

You are recommended to boil your water for five minutes before using.

