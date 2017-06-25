Ham Radio Field Day held at American Red Cross

The Tri-State Amateur Radio Society held its annual Ham Radio Field Day.

They tell us 35,000 Ham Radio operators from across the country participated.

The group set up shop at the Evansville Red Cross.

Members said Ham Radios are backups for first responders if cell towers don't work.

"It's very important that we have a Ham," said Charles Martin, a Ham Radio operator. "The backbone of the United States in the case of a disaster, a hurricane, whatever and all your normal communications are down."

Their signal has stayed up for at least one straight day.

