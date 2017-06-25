Tri-State Alliance holds annual pride picnic - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Tri-State Alliance holds annual pride picnic

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

It was a special day for the LGBTQ community.  It's Gay Pride Sunday.

Tri-State Alliance organized its 38th annual Pride Picnic at Burdette Park. 

There was a potluck dinner, live music, and a drag show.  

Anyone who attended was encouraged to sign a shirt for Crystal Grine, the officer who shot the gunman who attacked a congressional baseball practice recently.

"We're still fighting for equal rights, and until there are anti-discrimination laws at the federal level and in every state, I feel that we will still have this," said Amanda Melberg of Owensboro.

The Tri-State Alliance is a group that supports the local LGBTQ community.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly