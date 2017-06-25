Tri-State Alliance holds annual pride picnic

It was a special day for the LGBTQ community. It's Gay Pride Sunday.

Tri-State Alliance organized its 38th annual Pride Picnic at Burdette Park.

There was a potluck dinner, live music, and a drag show.

Anyone who attended was encouraged to sign a shirt for Crystal Grine, the officer who shot the gunman who attacked a congressional baseball practice recently.

"We're still fighting for equal rights, and until there are anti-discrimination laws at the federal level and in every state, I feel that we will still have this," said Amanda Melberg of Owensboro.

The Tri-State Alliance is a group that supports the local LGBTQ community.

