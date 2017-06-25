Honor Flight recruits during Shrinersfest, veterans honored all weekend

The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana took advantage of the foot traffic at Shinersfest to recruit veterans for their next flight.

We're told six people signed up for their upcoming flight to Washington D.C.

The Honor Flight is a nonprofit organization that takes a group of veterans to the World War 2 monument several times a year.

Members said they have enough to fill their flight right now, but they want to make sure it's filled with as many veterans as possible.

The Honor Flight's next flight is October 21.

Shrinersfest also made sure to thank those who served our country all weekend. Each day, a veteran was surprised with a "Veteran of the Day" award.

Sponsors select from a pool of around 100 people. The winner received a special plaque.

Sunday's winner was Roy Held, who served in the Marines in the Vietnam War.

"Over the years, we've been welcomed home by people, and people actually come up and thank us for our service and everything; it means a lot to us," Held told 14 News.

The other veterans honored were Steve Gresham Barbara Koch and Tim Morris.

