Merchandise sellers say they profit from Shrinersfest due to less competition

The entire city of Providence in Webster County is under a boil advisory.More >>
The entire city of Providence in Webster County is under a boil advisory.More >>
The Tri-State Amateur Radio Society held its annual Ham Radio Field Day.More >>
The Tri-State Amateur Radio Society held its annual Ham Radio Field Day.More >>
It was a special day for the LGBTQ community. It's Gay Pride Sunday. Tri-State Alliance organized its 38th annual Pride Picnic at Burdette Park.More >>
It was a special day for the LGBTQ community. It's Gay Pride Sunday. Tri-State Alliance organized its 38th annual Pride Picnic at Burdette Park.More >>
The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana took advantage of the foot traffic at Shinersfest to recruit veterans for their next flight.More >>
The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana took advantage of the foot traffic at Shinersfest to recruit veterans for their next flight.More >>
The food vendors, rides, and the air show weren't the only major draws at Shrinersfest this weekend. Local merchandise sellers also got their cut of the profits. We're told there aren't as many of them in comparison to food vendors.More >>
The food vendors, rides, and the air show weren't the only major draws at Shrinersfest this weekend. Local merchandise sellers also got their cut of the profits. We're told there aren't as many of them in comparison to food vendors.More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
The man had bought two seats on the flight in order to be comfortable, but he says the airline took back one of the seats without asking due to an overbooked flight.More >>
The man had bought two seats on the flight in order to be comfortable, but he says the airline took back one of the seats without asking due to an overbooked flight.More >>
A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after she fell off of a ride at a Six Flags in New York.More >>
A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after she fell off of a ride at a Six Flags in New York.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>