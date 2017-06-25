Merchandise sellers say they profit from Shrinersfest due to less competition

Local merchandise sellers also got their cut of the profits (WFIE)

The food vendors, rides, and the air show weren't the only major draws at Shrinersfest this weekend.

Local merchandise sellers also got their cut of the profits. We're told there aren't as many of them in comparison to food vendors.

They say that gives them less competition and more people coming up to their booths.

Festival goers saw all kinds of collectibles sold including lasers and flashlights that double as stun guns.

"We've always had good success here; the people enjoy the town," said Sam Kravetz, a vendor. "The Shriners do their utmost best to help the vendors, you know, whatever they need."

Shirnersfest ended at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

