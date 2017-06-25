PREVIEW: Otters wrap up homestand with Sunday DH

The Evansville Otters will wrap up a six-game homestand on Sunday with a doubleheader against the Southern Illinois Miners, starting at 4:05 p.m. with game one.

Sunday is also Family Day at Bosse Field. Tickets for four will be $12 and select concession items will be $2. Sunday’s game is sponsored by Bob’s Gym and those with a Bob’s Gym identification will receive free admission. It’ll also be a Bosse Field Celebration day.

Evansville (20-16) will look to carry momentum from Saturday’s win into Sunday’s opportunity to go undefeated during the current homestand.

Evansville has won five games in a row overall and the last six at Bosse Field.

The Otters beat the Miners 3-1 Saturday thanks to a go-ahead two-run home run from Kolten Yamaguchi in the eighth inning.

Yamaguchi came in as a catching substitution midway through the game, but delivered in his only at-bat with his first home run of the season.

Yamaguchi’s home run was the first for the Otters since a win at Washington June 17.

Otters starting pitchers have each allowed two runs or less during the current homestand.

Evansville will have right-hander Max Duval pitch in game one of the doubleheader. Duval won his last start against Gateway Tuesday, allowing one run and striking out nine in seven innings.

Diego Ibarra will make his second start for the Otters in game two. Ibarra earned a win despite giving up four runs in his Otters debut last week at Washington.

Southern Illinois (15-22) will have Ethan Gibbons oppose Duval for game one. Gibbons went six innings to earn a win in his last start at River City.

Tyler Stubblefield will take the baseball in game two for the Miners. Stubblefield struck out eight and allowed three runs in six innings to get the win in his last start against Lake Erie.