Yamaguchi's heroics win game for Otters

Catcher Kolten Yamaguchi delivered a two-run go-ahead home run Saturday, helping the Evansville Otters beat the Southern Illinois Miners 3-1 in front of 4,639 at Bosse Field.

The Otters struck first with one run in the bottom of the first inning. With runners in scoring position, a throwing error by Southern Illinois allowed Evansville’s Manny De Jesus to score, giving the Otters a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth, a sacrifice fly from Ryan Lashley of Southern Illinois tied the game at 1-1.

After both team’s starting pitchers each allowed a run, the last three innings were up to the bullpen.

The Otters were held scoreless for six innings after the first before Yamaguchi had an answer in the eighth.

Josh Allen hit a one-out single to center. After replacing Dane Phillips midway through the game, Yamaguchi hit his two-run shot to give the Otters a 3-1 lead.

Jason Broussard earned the victory for Evansville, pitching two scoreless innings. He struck out a batter and walked one. Randy McCurry earned his ninth save of the season, pitching a scoreless ninth. McCurry struck out two batters.

Felix Baez got the start for the Otters and went six innings, giving up an earned run off five hits. He struck out seven and walked five.

Chris DeBoo took the loss for Southern Illinois in the series opener. He recorded two outs in relief before giving up the go-ahead home run. He gave up two runs off two hits and issued a walk.

Evansville has won five games in a row overall and the last six at Bosse Field.

The Miners and Otters will play a doubleheader Sunday beginning at 4:05 p.m.

Evansville will send Max Duval to the mound for game one and Diego Ibarra for game two. Southern Illinois will counter with Ethan Gibbons in game one and Tyler Stubblefield in game two.

Sunday is also Family Day at Bosse Field. Tickets for four will be $12 and select concession items will be $2. Sunday’s game is sponsored by Bob’s Gym and those with a Bob’s Gym identification will receive free admission. It will also be a Bosse Field Celebration day.

