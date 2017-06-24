VHS celebrates 60th birthday

The Vanderburgh Humane Society turned 60 on Saturday (WFIE)

An Evansville non-profit is having a big birthday. The Vanderburgh Humane Society turned 60 on Saturday.

They celebrated with a special discount for potential adopters.

The first 60 cats adopted had their fees waived.

There was also free food and activities for anyone who came by.

We're told the humane society took in over 1,800 cats and kittens.

