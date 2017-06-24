VHS celebrates 60th birthday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

VHS celebrates 60th birthday

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
The Vanderburgh Humane Society turned 60 on Saturday (WFIE) The Vanderburgh Humane Society turned 60 on Saturday (WFIE)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville non-profit is having a big birthday. The Vanderburgh Humane Society turned 60 on Saturday. 

They celebrated with a special discount for potential adopters.

The first 60 cats adopted had their fees waived. 

There was also free food and activities for anyone who came by. 

We're told the humane society took in over 1,800 cats and kittens. 

