Shriners, city, vendors share profits from Shrinersfest

The total profits from Shinersfest vary from year to year for the Shriners. Organizers say they are a major reason why the Hadi Shrine Temple stays afloat. As you can imagine, the food is a big draw.

"We want to fill the streets with food vendors because people love to eat, and then they're out here to enjoy the food also," says Co-Chair Donnie Moser.

They come for the food, but stay for the entertainment and shows, staking out a front row seat along the riverfront, to see the planes fly by.

"Without the people, the event is not a success so the vendors don't make their money, they don't want to come back," Moser says.

As for the vendors, if they're for profit, any cash exchanges may look like they're under the table, but Shriners say that is taxable income.

The city gets a slice of the pie as part of the partnership with Shrinersfest.

Shrinersfest runs until Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.