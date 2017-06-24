OPD: Person shot in jaw after verbal fight - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

OPD: Person shot in jaw after verbal fight

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
KENTUCKY (WFIE) -

One person has been shot in the face after a verbal fight turned violent.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at Kendall-Perkins Park on Saturday.

According to a news release from Owensboro Police, two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other in the jaw.

The victim, 18-year-old Miles Davis was being treated at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, authorities said.

OPD said they're still searching for the person of interest. 

