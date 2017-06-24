Tri-State Food Bank celebrates 35 years - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Tri-State Food Bank celebrates 35 years

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

One local nonprofit is celebrating giving back.

Tri-State Food Bank today celebrated its 35-years in the community. 

Staff members there gave free tours of its facilities in Evansville.

The organization distributes over 8-million pounds of food annually to over 200 hunger relief agencies throughout the region.

We're told the food bank is always in need of donations and volunteers.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly