Local political activists help people register to vote

Local political activists are going door to door to get the word out about registering to vote.

The local "Indivisible" group canvassed through 40 blocks in Evansville's second ward asking people if they're registered.

If someone wasn't, the group helped them fill out an application on paper, or on the Indiana.gov app.

Their president said they're trying to get more people ages 18-35 registered.

"People in our organization are understanding now that you need to be an active participant in order for a democracy to keep working," Edith Hardcastle, the president said.

Indivisible's leader says they define themselves as a grassroots political activist group.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.