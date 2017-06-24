Schnucks partners with local food banks to help those in need

Schnucks Supermarkets across the region worked with local food banks to help feed those in need as part of the "Shop Out Hunger," campaign.

Volunteers distributed a food donation list to customers as they entered the store and donations were collected after check-out.

Evansville Schnucks partnered with the Tri-State Food Bank to collect non-perishable foods.

All 100 Schnucks stores participated in the food drive. The event ended at 4 p.m.

