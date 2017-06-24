Schnucks partners with local food banks to help those in need - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Schnucks partners with local food banks to help those in need

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Schnucks Supermarkets across the region worked with local food banks to help feed those in need as part of the "Shop Out Hunger," campaign. 

Volunteers distributed a food donation list to customers as they entered the store and donations were collected after check-out.

Evansville Schnucks partnered with the Tri-State Food Bank to collect non-perishable foods.

All 100 Schnucks stores participated in the food drive. The event ended at 4 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly