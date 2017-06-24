Traveling City Hall discusses lowering utility bills

City officials heard from the public during an open forum about lowering their utility bills.

During the forum, a presentation on lowering utility bills through Vectren's Home Energy Assessment and Income-Qualified Weatherization Programs was shown to those in attendance.

A representative of CLEAResults, a national energy efficiency services provider, was also there to answer questions and sign up residents for a home assessment.

Vectren said to learn about either of these programs, give them a call, and schedule a time for a technician to do a walkthrough of your home. Doing so won't cost you a dime.

