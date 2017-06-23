Special Olympians in the spotlight for national ice competition in Evansville

The "Bravo" Special Olympic Team of Essex County, New Jersey, was all smiles at the U.S. Figure Skating's "Theater On Ice" Competition at the Ford Center.

A very special night at the National Theater on Ice Competition at the Ford Center.

Special Olympians skated into the spotlight Friday night in front of hundreds of spectators.

You wouldn't guess the Special Olympic athletes performing have special needs. They are just as talented and passionate about the sport as anyone competing this weekend, proving that everyone has gifts, no matter what age, gender, or disability.

The crowd gave the teams a standing ovation for every performance.

Teams came from all over the country to compete, including the Bravos from Essex County, New Jersey.

Bravo skater Michael Ferraioli was very excited to perform the Hollywood movie-themed routine.

The team's coach, Heidi Vanderhoof, told us she has a lot of passion for what the sport does for athletes with disabilities.

"It's amazing," said Vanderhoof. "I feel like they--they really skate for the right reasons. They're such a joy in their skating, but, you know, like every skater should strive to have that."

The team has several volunteer mentor skaters, who are at every practice and every competition, working side by side with their teammates with special needs. Mentor Chaz Gordon and his partner Katherine, who has autism, have built a relationship skating together. Gordon says, after he saw the Bravos perform during a New Jersey competition, he was so inspired, he had to get involved.

"When I first saw them I just knew that I really had to get involved," said Gordon. "It's so fun. Because, you could just tell from the expressions on their faces that everything is just so genuine, and it's so awesome to be a part of that."

Watching the team grow, Coach Vanderhoof says it's inspired her over the years, too.

"I'm so proud of them. I'm so proud of our mentors," Vanderhoof said. "Just seeing how the social skills of our skaters have improved from doing Theater on Ice is really incredible.

The Bravo Team competed against a Chicago team in their division, joining 35 teams entirely.

The competition wraps up on Sunday.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.