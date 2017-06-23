Dogs compete in jumping show at Shrinersfest

A very special night at the National Theater on Ice Competition at the Ford Center.More >>
Humans aren't the only ones having fun at Shrinersfest. The dogs are enjoying it too.More >>
"I made a horrible mistake". That's what 35-year-old Kelly Deocrrevont told a judge Friday after police say she left her four-month-old baby in a hot car for hours on Monday.More >>
The City of Evansville wants your help in reporting arson. The city has launched a new web page where you can submit tips.More >>
According to the police report, the man suffered several facial fractures and was suffering from a brain bleed.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
It was initial panic at an area day care after a 2-month old baby suddenly stopped breathing. Fortunately, young Melissa is doing fine because of the actions of the day care staff and first responders.More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
A Charlotte woman wants to connect a couple with their wedding photos after she found them a thrift shop in west Charlotte last week.More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>
