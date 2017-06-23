Dogs compete in jumping show at Shrinersfest

Humans aren't the only ones having fun at Shrinersfest. The dogs are enjoying it too.

Teams from across the country competed in the Ultimate Air Dogs Jumping Show on Friday to see which dog could jump the furthest off of the dock.

The fun continues Saturday where the dogs will be competing in several different competitions from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. in front of the Pagoda on Riverside.

