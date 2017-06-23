Evansville mom accused of leaving baby in hot car: "I made a horrible mistake"

"I made a horrible mistake".

That's what 35-year-old Kelly Decorrevont told a judge Friday after police say she left her four-month-old baby in a hot car for hours on Monday.

An officer had to break a window to rescue the baby.

Police had to track down Decorrevont using Wal-Mart surveillance video.

Decorrevont started sobbing in front of the judge Friday. She even asked the judge to rethink her $10,000 bond. She also told the judge she wants to "make things right," and work things out with the Department of Child Protective Services.

Decorrevont told the judge she's, "not making any progress," by being in jail.

The judge ended up ruling Decorrevont could be released from the Vanderburgh County Jail as long as she has no contact with her son. The only exception would be under Child Protective Services supervision.

Decorrevont is due back in court in August.

14 News has reached out to Decorrevont for comment. She has not returned our messages.

