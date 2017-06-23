EFD unveils new arson tip-line

The City of Evansville wants your help in reporting arson.

The city has launched a new webpage where you can submit tips.

This tip-line is completely anonymous. The Evansville Fire Department wants people to know they can help an investigation without involving themselves.

EFD got this idea from other fire departments in the state. Evansville police and the Vanderburgh County prosecutor's office have tip lines just like this. Battalion Chief Dan Grimm says their average response time to a fire is around 3 to 4 minutes. But a lot can happen during that time. Grimm says someone else might see or hear something that the firefighters don't.

"Just because somebody didn't see something exactly the point that we arrived there and when we do our interviews doesn't mean somebody else didn't see something.a lot of people I think people care. Butt hey don't want to be involved where they get entangles into maybe a legal situation," Grimm says.

To submit a tip to Evansville Fire Department, call 812-426-1938 or 812-436-4464.

To submit a tip to the Evansville Police Department, call 812-435-6194.

