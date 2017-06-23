Affidavit: Daviess Co. couple charged following violent attack

A Daviess County couple is behind bars after a man was violently attacked in his own home.

EMS and the Owensboro Fire Department were called to the victim's Prince Avenue home on Sunday, June 18, after the victim was found lying on the floor in a pile of blood.

According to the police report, the man suffered several facial fractures and was suffering from brain bleeding.

"He said he was retired and on disability and I don't know if it's friends and family or people who he worked with but there's a lot of people running in and out of there about every day somebody would come and visit," said neighbor Bill Yancey.

The son had gone to check on his father when he was found. However, the man's 2000 Chevy Silverado was missing. The report indicates several old keys, small trinkets, and paperwork was also gone.

The son was able to provide 25-year-old Ashley Stinnett as a potential suspect when prompted by police. The son alleges Stinnett had recently come into contact with his father and had been in his home.

The victim's Chevy Silverado was found on Highway 334 in Daviess County on Monday, June 19. It was then towed to the Owensboro Police Department to be examined for evidence.

The same day, police received a complaint that a man and woman were going through yards and trash cans. When officers arrived, they arrested Stinnett and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Aaron Wright.

Police tell 14 News both had backpacks containing items stolen from the victim's home. However, both declined involvement in any kind of assault or burglary.

On Wednesday, June 21, police executed a search warrant on the victim's Chevy Silverado. Police say evidence collected from the truck matched evidence belonging to the victim that was found in suspect's backpacks. Police also found a towel and pillow case containing blood. Fingerprints matching Wright were found on the driver's side door.

As of Friday, the victim was at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Police say he, "remains unconscious and is considered to be in serious condition due to receiving serious physical injuries."

Stinnett has been charged with burglary and assault.

Wright is charged with assault, burglary, fleeing and evading, and failure to appear.

They are currently being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.