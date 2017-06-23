Jasper to break ground in November for $18M senior housing project

Developers say it's nothing like the city of Jasper has ever seen.

Chief operating officer of the project, Tony Schantz, said it's a nearly $18 million senior housing project. The senior housing project, Legacy of Jasper, will have 110 units.

Schantz said it will be located just across from Shiloh United Methodist Church off State Road 56. The building will hold 18 town homes for independent living, plus the main building with 70 independent and assisted living apartments.

He said there will also be a memory care area for seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. Schantz explained this development is a nearly $18 million investment and will bring about 30 full-time jobs.

He revealed some of the amenities include outdoor kitchens, a movie theater, beauty shops, barbershops, and a five-star restaurant experience.

Locals at the Arnold F Habig Community Center think there is a need for more options like this in town.

"I think its a good idea because I think that anything in the community that can benefit the senior is a good thing," added Dennis Hautsch.

Schantz said final approval for zoning is in September and they hope to break ground early November with a completion date the first quarter of 2019.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.