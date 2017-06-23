3 USI Athletes Earn Academic All-America Honors

The University of Southern Indiana landed three student-athletes on the CoSIDA Academic All-All-America Men's and Women's Cross Country/Track & Field teams Thursday.

Senior Jessica Reeves (Midland, Michigan) and junior Emily Roberts (Fredericktown, Ohio) represented the Screaming Eagles on the women's side while senior Chase Broughton (Marengo, Indiana) was the lone selection for the men. Broughton and Roberts earned second-team honors, while Reeves was selected to the third-team.

Gaining her fourth All-America honor during the fall, Roberts repeats as an Academic All-America honoree with a spot on the second-team for consecutive years. Finishing fifth at the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships, Roberts sits in a tie for the highest USI finish at the national meet. A pre-occupational therapy major with a 3.82 GPA, Roberts sat out both track & field seasons.

A four-time All-American in his senior season, Broughton is also an Academic All-American. Earning is first cross Country All-America award; Broughton was the top USI finisher at the national meet with a 27th-place finish.

Broughton earned a 4.0 GPA as a Master's in Sport Management student, while also earning three All-America awards during the track & field seasons as a part of the distance medley relay team's fourth-place finish and his fifth-place performance in the 3,000-meters during the indoor season. Broughton was named second-team All-American, placing 11th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase during the outdoor campaign.

Finishing her USI athletic career in the fall, Reeves became an All-American for the first time after a ninth-place finish at the NCAA II Cross Country Championships. With a 3.64 GPA in the Master's of Occupational Therapy program, Reeves also earns third-team Academic All-America honors.

With a victory at the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Championship, Reeves was also named the Midwest Region Runner of the Year with the top time in school-history, 20 minutes, 08.90 seconds.

In the last four years, USI Cross Country/Track & Field student-athletes have racked up 11 Academic All-America awards. USI's men have recorded four straight top-10 finishes in the USTFCCCA Program of the Year standings with a ninth place finish in 2016-17.

