Series opener against Miners postponed

Friday’s Riley Children’s Foundation Princess and Superhero Night between the Southern Illinois Miners and Evansville Otters has been postponed due to wet field conditions.

With the postponement, the Miners and Otters will open the series Saturday at 6:35 p.m. as Evansville celebrates 125 years of Deaconess and the game will feature a postgame fireworks show.

Sunday’s Bob’s Gym Day and Family Fun Day will now be a doubleheader with first pitch of game one at 4:05 p.m. Game two will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one and both games on Sunday will be seven innings. Gates open one hour prior to first pitch.

Riley Children’s Foundation’s Princess and Superhero Night will occur later in the season and the makeup date for that theme night is still being determined. Once that information is finalized, updated information will be shared on Otters social media platforms and at evansvilleotters.com.

Fans with tickets for tonight’s postponed game will be able to use them at a future 2017 game.

Also, fans with ticket vouchers from Riley should hold on to their coupons. Those coupons can be redeemed at the new to-be-determined Princess and Superhero Night.

This is the second game in the last week for Evansville impacted by weather. Sunday’s game at Washington was suspended after two innings due to rain with the Otters leading 2-0. The game will be finished when the Wild Things come to Bosse Field July 21-23 and details for that are still being finalized.

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday against Southern Illinois are still available by going to evansvilleotters.com or calling 812-435-8686.

