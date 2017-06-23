Swimming and Diving earns CSCAA honors



Both University of Evansville squads received this honor. The men's swimming and diving team collectively earned a 3.13 GPA for the spring, while the women posted a 3.41.



Additionally, The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has selected a record 997 swimmers and divers for its Scholar All-America team. The selections recognize students that have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and have participated in their respective NCAA/NAIA/NJCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.



Diver Courtney Coverdale received an honorable mention upon competing in the NCAA Diving Zones meet in March. This season, she took home the 1-Meter title at the 2017 MVC Championship meet this spring, was named MVC Diver of the Year, and took a spot on the All-Conference First Team.



"I'm very happy and proud to be a part of a group of individuals who have made the decision to see how good they can be academically," said head coach Rickey Perkins. "I am always amazed at how well they manage their athletic and academic commitments. I am excited for Courtney. She has earned the title of being the best of the best athletically and academically, both in the MVC and nationally."

For the first time in the 95-year history of the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) more than 700 teams have received Scholar All-America recognition. In total, 720 teams, representing 443 institutions achieved a grade point average of 3.0 or higher during the Spring 2017 Semester.