Despite rain, Shrinersfest air show still on

Shrinersfest organizers hope Friday's rain won't affect their air show.

The rain delayed several pilots from getting to town on Thursday. We're told that more are still delayed, but the chairman said they still have enough for the show.

The pilots were originally supposed to practice around lunchtime, but the rain pushed that back as well. They started practicing around 3 p.m.

Aircraft from several eras will take part in the show, including some military planes as a salute to those who have served.

Even though there have been some setbacks, the big event is expected to run as scheduled.

The airshow is set for 3 p.m. Saturday.

