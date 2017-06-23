Newburgh hosts tourism exchange

Tourism is an $11.5-billion industry in Indiana.

Newburgh hosted a tourism exchange on Friday. The event was designed for business owners and town officials, to discuss ideas to help Newburgh become a destination for tourism.

We're told 60% of Indiana's tourists visit the rural, small towns in our state, and the executive director of Indiana tourism says Newburgh has a lot to offer.

The most important piece of discussion was the different ways to promote Newburgh, through all types of mediums.

