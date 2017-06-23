Evansville man accused of dealing meth

An Evansville man is in jail accused of dealing meth.

Police say 34-year-old Robert Pressley had been pulled over for driving with no drivers license. They say they found a baggie of crystal meth near him.

Officers say Pressley first denied the meth was his, but then later admitted to selling the drug.

Pressley is in the Vanderburgh County Jail, charged with dealing meth.

