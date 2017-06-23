Riley Kids to be honored during Otters 'Riley Children's Foundation Princess & Superhero Night'

The Evansville Otters will be hosting Riley Children's Foundation Princess and Superhero Night, for Friday's game.

First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. and that will be thrown by Riley Kid, Brody Englehardt. Eight other Riley Kids will also be base buddies and get to run out on the field during player introductions before the game.

The Otters hope this event can bring the community together to meet kids from Evansville that have been touched by Riley Hospital for Children.

