PREVIEW: Otters open series against Miners Friday

The Evansville Otters host the Southern Illinois Miners in a three-game series at Bosse Field, starting Friday at 6:35 p.m.

Friday is also Riley Children’s Foundation Princess and Superhero Night. Some fan-favorite princesses and superheroes will be in attendance. Following the game, a fireworks show sponsored by Riley Children’s Foundation will light up the sky above the ballpark.

[RELATED: Riley Kids to be honored during Otters 'Riley Children's Foundation Princess & Superhero Night']

Evansville (19-16) is enjoying a four-game winning streak heading into the series against Southern Illinois, including a sweep this week against the Gateway Grizzlies.

It was the Otters first sweep of the season thanks in large part to three quality outings from starting pitchers Max Duval, Hunter Ackerman, and Luc Rennie.

The three combined to pitch in 19 1/3 of the 27 innings and allowed three runs total. For the series, the combined starter ERA was 1.40 and each starter recorded at least six strikeouts.

Offensively, the Otters still lead the Frontier League with 44 home runs despite being held without a home run in the series against the Grizzlies.

Heading into the series against the Miners, infielders Christopher Riopedre and Lance Montano are currently enjoying 18-game on-base streaks. Alejandro Segovia has reached base in 11 consecutive games for Evansville.

Evansville’s all-time hits leader, John Schultz, is four hits away from 400 in his career with the Otters.

In Friday’s series opener, the Otters will turn to Felix Baez on the mound as he makes his eighth start of the season. Baez will look to get back on track after three straight losing decisions. He allowed four runs–three earned–off six hits and three walks in his last start at Washington. Baez struck out seven in those six innings.

Southern Illinois (15-21) has yet to announce a starter for Friday’s series opener.

The Miners won two of three games at River City during the week.

On the season, Ryan Lashley leads the Miners with six home runs and 28 RBIs while Craig Massey is batting .304.

On Saturday, the Otters will celebrate 125 years of Deaconess, which will also feature post-game fireworks. Sunday’s series finale will be Family Day and Bosse Field Celebration day at the ballpark.