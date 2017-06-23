Police report rash of drug overdoses in Bloomington

According to Kentucky State Police, 32-year-old Alfredo Garcia Flores was arrested Friday morning on charges of rape and intimidating a participant in the legal process.More >>
It happened just after 7 Friday morning on the westbound Lloyd, near the Tekoppel exit.More >>
The weather is making it very difficult for some of the planes, taking part in the Shrinersfest Air Show, to get here.More >>
Emergency responders were called to the boat ramp on River Road just outside Central City Wednesday morning.More >>
Boat ramps have to come out when the river gets above 22-feet to prevent them from breaking away.More >>
Police in Baxley are searching for two suspects after responding to an assault report at the Qwik Chik just after 3 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.More >>
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.More >>
California's attorney general is blocking state-funded travel to Texas and three other states in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.More >>
Sears Holdings Corp. is closing another 20 stores - 18 Sears stores and two Kmart stores - as the ailing retailer tries to turn around its business.More >>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX remains in critical condition in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday.More >>
