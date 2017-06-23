Crash shuts down section of Lloyd

No details about the crash are available right now, but dispatch says injuries were reported.More >>
No details about the crash are available right now, but dispatch says injuries were reported.More >>
The weather is making it very difficult for some of the planes, taking part in the Shrinersfest Air Show, to get here.More >>
The weather is making it very difficult for some of the planes, taking part in the Shrinersfest Air Show, to get here.More >>
Emergency responders were called to the boat ramp on River Road just outside Central City Wednesday morning.More >>
Emergency responders were called to the boat ramp on River Road just outside Central City Wednesday morning.More >>
Boat ramps have to come out when the river gets above 22-feet to prevent them from breaking away.More >>
Boat ramps have to come out when the river gets above 22-feet to prevent them from breaking away.More >>
The Evansville Fire Department is making sure its prepared to help you in emergencies.More >>
The Evansville Fire Department is making sure its prepared to help you in emergencies.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
A teen went outside the home to see about a pit bull and may have been struck by a ricocheting bullet fired by sheriff's deputies. He later died.More >>
A teen went outside the home to see about a pit bull and may have been struck by a ricocheting bullet fired by sheriff's deputies. He later died.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.More >>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX remains in critical condition in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday.More >>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX remains in critical condition in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday.More >>
At first, the family thought the baby deer had fallen in. But she kept squeezing through the gate every day to swim and and enjoy the Jacuzzi.More >>
At first, the family thought the baby deer had fallen in. But she kept squeezing through the gate every day to swim and and enjoy the Jacuzzi.More >>
An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.More >>
An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.More >>