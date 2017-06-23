Crash shuts down section of Lloyd

A crash has a section of the Lloyd Expressway shut down right now.

According to dispatch, all lanes of the westbound Lloyd, just west of Barker, are closed.

No details about the crash are available right now, but dispatch says injuries were reported.

Hillary Simon is heading to the scene and we'll keep you updated.

