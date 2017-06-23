6 taken to hospital after Lloyd crash; all lanes back open - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

6 taken to hospital after Lloyd crash; all lanes back open

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Posted by Hillary Simon, Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash on the Lloyd Expressway.

It happened just after 7 Friday morning on the westbound Lloyd, near the Tekoppel exit.

Evansville police tell us the crash involved a semi and three cars. We're told four adults and two children were taken to the hospital, but police say there were no serious injuries.

According to dispatch, the crash had all lanes of the westbound Lloyd, just west of Barker, closed while crews worked the scene.

The lanes have since reopened.

