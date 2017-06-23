6 taken to hospital after Lloyd crash; all lanes back open

Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash on the Lloyd Expressway.

It happened just after 7 Friday morning on the westbound Lloyd, near the Tekoppel exit.

Evansville police tell us the crash involved a semi and three cars. We're told four adults and two children were taken to the hospital, but police say there were no serious injuries.

EPD: 1 semi & 3 cars involved Officer says car going EB hydroplaned & crossed into WB lanes. 6 ppl going to hospital. No serious injuries. — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) June 23, 2017

According to dispatch, the crash had all lanes of the westbound Lloyd, just west of Barker, closed while crews worked the scene.

The lanes have since reopened.

