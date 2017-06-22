Otters complete sweep of Grizzlies

The Evansville Otters completed the first sweep of the season, beating the Gateway Grizzlies 6-2 in front of 1,536 at Bosse Field Thursday.

Evansville went scoreless through the first three innings, but inconsistent pitching by the Grizzles allowed the Otters to take control.

Gateway took an early lead when Jack Hranec hit a solo home run in the second, giving the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead.

The Otters took a 4-1 lead in the fourth.

Back-to-back walks to Lance Montano and Taylor Hillson gave Evansville a 2-1 lead. With the bases still loaded, Justin Brock grounded into a double play, extending the lead to 3-1. A Manny De Jesus RBI single pushed the advantage to 4-1.

In the sixth, Craig Massoni hit a solo home run to make it 4-2.

In the bottom half of the inning, De Jesus’ RBI double extended the score to 5-2. The next batter, Josh Allen, capped the scoring with an RBI single.

Both teams would remain scoreless for the remainder of the game and the Otters will take the series 3-0 over the Gateway Grizzles.

On the mound, Evansville’s Luc Rennie moved his record to 2-0, earning the win. Rennie fanned eight batters and allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Hasten Freeman earned a save, going 3 2/3 innings with six strikeouts.

Gateway’s Dylan Craig took the loss, giving up four runs and six walks in three innings pitched.

Evansville will continue the homestand Friday with the first of three games against the Southern Illinois Miners at 6:35 p.m. Friday is Riley Children’s Foundation Princess and Superhero Night, and fans will be able to enjoy postgame fireworks following Friday’s game.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters