Britax recalls over 207K infant seats due to choking hazard

The weather is making it very difficult for some of the planes, taking part in the Shrinersfest Air Show, to get here.More >>
Emergency responders were called to the boat ramp on River Road just outside Central City Wednesday morning.More >>
Boat ramps have to come out when the river gets above 22-feet to prevent them from breaking away.More >>
The Evansville Fire Department is making sure its prepared to help you in emergencies.More >>
The cats have arrived at River City Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville! The new restaurant welcomes its first 10 cats to the building Thursday afternoon.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.More >>
Look who's back, back again. Sexy's back - tell a friend. A couple week's after she went viral while trying out the 3 Second Brow, Kristen Hampton is back with another beauty product testing video.More >>
It's not all that unusual to see deer this time of the year, especially in rural West Tennessee.More >>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX is recovering in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday. According to the Lamesa Press-Reporter, 53-year-old Milton Richards tried to kill the snake in his backyard around 9 p.m.More >>
Because of February flooding in California, the parasite that is harmless to humans is showing up in areas it couldn't reach before. The creepy looking fish can grow up to 3 feet in length.More >>
