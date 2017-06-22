Some Shrinersfest Air Show planes grounded, show set to go on

The weather is making it very difficult for some of the planes taking part in the Shrinersfest Air Show to get to Evansville (WFIE)

The weather is making it very difficult for some of the planes taking part in the Shrinersfest Air Show to get to Evansville.

Even though the rain has let up, the rain really wasn't the problem.

It was those low hanging clouds that left many of the planes grounded.

"It's Mother Nature and she's stronger than all of us," said Paul Black of the Shrinersfest.

When our cameras were there, only four stars of the Shrinersfest Air Show were waiting in the wings, but they need many more for the show to take off.

"Little trouble right now, but it's all part of the aviation game," said pilot Luke Carrico.

Those low-hanging clouds have left many of the planes waiting.

"...in Chicago, Little Rock, I think even Florida to come up this way," said Black.

With the forecast calling for 100 percent rain Friday, Carrico says the pilots of the air show planes will have to rely on their instruments to fly, and for some of the aircraft coming, those instruments are antique.

"Many of the aircraft in the show being WWII aircraft and Vietnam-era aircraft; they still have a lot of the original instruments that they did back in the 40s, 50s, and 60s," said Carrico.

He's hoping the weather will clear up for the weekend, but if not he says there is a way for the show to go on.

"We need for an air show environment about 1,500 feet in three miles," said Carrico. "However, anything lower we just aren't able to fly. With the cloud deck low, however, they could put on what's known as a low show or a rolling show that features less vertical maneuvers and more rolls and loops and things of that nature to keep the show up close and personal."

If you want a preview of this weekend's show, we're told the planes are set to practice Friday at 1:00 p.m.

Just look at the skies above the river.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.