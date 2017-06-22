Two Owensboro stores moving to Gateway Commons next year - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Two Owensboro stores moving to Gateway Commons next year

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Two more business are moving to Owensboro's Gateway Commons next year.

Project leaders confirm Hobby Lobby and Kirkland's will join the Malco Cinema 16 Theater currently in the complex off Highway 54. 

Hobby Lobby opened its Owensboro store in 1998. Kirklands has been in Town Square Mall since 2000.

Hobby Lobby hopes to have the new store open in January.

