Suspected meth dealer found guilty

A suspected meth dealer in Evansville was found guilty.

Darah Kammerer, 44, was arrested back in October after detectives with the Drug Task Force raided a home on Covert Avenue.

Inside we're told they found a large quantity of meth, prescription pills, and a gun.

The prosecutor's office tells us Kammerer trial lasted 2 days.

Sentencing was set for July 20

