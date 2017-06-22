Refrigerated morgue trailer coming to Owensboro

Preparing for the unthinkable. Leaders in Daviess County are taking steps to make sure they're prepared for a mass causality event.

The fiscal court passed a memorandum of agree Thursday night between the Daviess County Coroner's office and the Region 3 Healthcare Preparedness Coalition.

Leaders are looking to buy a refrigerated morgue trailer which would be able to hold up to 18 bodies.

The coroner plans to put up $15,000 out of his fiscal court budget. The coalition will contribute an extra $10,000. The budget for the portable morgue is $25,000 dollars.

Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said you've got to be prepared and hope it never happens.

"We have thought about those things. We have role played those things, used war games, and thinking about what could happen and what our responses would be," Mattingly explained.

The trailer will be maintained in Daviess County. It could also be used throughout the GRADD region or even other areas of Kentucky.

The coroner hopes it will go to bid within a month.

