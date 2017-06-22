Inmates reap what they sow at Henderson County Detention Center

38-year-old Billy Messamore, a Henderson County Detention Center inmate, explains how gardening has given him hope to live a better life.

Fresh produce from an unlikely source in Henderson County goes to feed families in need.

It's part of the inmate community service program led by Captain Duncan at the Henderson County Detention Center, and it's changing those behind bars for the better.

About a dozen inmates charged with nonviolent crimes work nearly 23 acres gardening every day, starting as early as 4 a.m.

"It gets me out of the cell every day. So, it gets me one step closer to home," said an inmate picking beans.

Inmates are one step closer to planting the right seeds for a better life, like 38-year-old Billy Messamore of Bowling Green who says the garden has given him hope.

"I got involved in drugs, and it kind of brought me to where I am now," explained Messamore, who jailers say has taken a particular interest in maintaining the plants. "The great part of it is, is not only is this a learning experience, it's taught me what not to do, and what not to let things overtake your life."

Messamore says he'll be released from the Detention Center later next month. He says what he's learned over the past year caring for the garden, is an invaluable lesson he'll take home with him.

"It's something that I really enjoy doing, I'm going to take it outside, and I'm going to be able to do others things out of here with my own gardens, in my families gardens, with my grandmother's or anyone else," said Messamore. "I enjoy doing it just because of the reward of it. You know, not only is it helping me in my education and learning things, like what needs to be done. It's also helping other individuals as well. It helps feed everybody."

Removing the weeds and trusting the process, the inmates in the jail's community service program are reaping what they sow.

"Just be yourself, and don't let anyone or anything or any obstacle get in the way of that," Messamore said.

All of the produce the inmates hand-pick are shipped to several local groups that feed low-income families and the homeless, like the Salvation Army and local shelters.

Inmates have planted over 30,000 seeds so far this year. We're told the program wouldn't be possible without Henderson's Day Garden, which has provided free seeds and gardening tips to the jail for the past decade.

