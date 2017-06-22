Evansville Otters outfielder finds his groove

Fresh produce from an unlikely source in Henderson County goes to feed families in need. It's part of the inmate community service program led by Captain Duncan at the Henderson County Detention Center, and it's changing those behind bars for the better. About a dozen inmates charged with nonviolent crimes work nearly 23 acres gardening everyday, starting as early as 4 a.m. "It gets me out of the cell everyday. So, it gets me one step closer to home," said...