Evansville Otters outfielder finds his groove

That trailer would be be able to hold up to 18 bodies.More >>
That trailer would be be able to hold up to 18 bodies.More >>
The cats have arrived at River City Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville! The new restaurant welcomes its first 10 cats to the building Thursday afternoon.More >>
The cats have arrived at River City Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville! The new restaurant welcomes its first 10 cats to the building Thursday afternoon.More >>
In Union County, Kentucky State Police was searching for a missing person in the Ohio River, but they found a van instead.More >>
In Union County, Kentucky State Police was searching for a missing person in the Ohio River, but they found a van instead.More >>
Fresh produce from an unlikely source in Henderson County goes to feed families in need. It's part of the inmate community service program led by Captain Duncan at the Henderson County Detention Center, and it's changing those behind bars for the better. About a dozen inmates charged with nonviolent crimes work nearly 23 acres gardening everyday, starting as early as 4 a.m. "It gets me out of the cell everyday. So, it gets me one step closer to home," said...More >>
Fresh produce from an unlikely source in Henderson County goes to feed families in need. It's part of the inmate community service program led by Captain Duncan at the Henderson County Detention Center, and it's changing those behind bars for the better. About a dozen inmates charged with nonviolent crimes work nearly 23 acres gardening everyday, starting as early as 4 a.m. "It gets me out of the cell everyday. So, it gets me one step closer to home," said...More >>
The Hadi Shrine color guard marched down Riverside Drive, along with the bagpipe corp in tow. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was there to make it all official.More >>
The Hadi Shrine color guard marched down Riverside Drive, along with the bagpipe corp in tow. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was there to make it all official.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
Five people are in custody and one person is dead after being shot late Wednesday night.More >>
Five people are in custody and one person is dead after being shot late Wednesday night.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>