Shrinersfest kicks off with traditional opening ceremony - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Shrinersfest kicks off with traditional opening ceremony

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Hadi Shrine color guard marched down Riverside Drive, along with the bagpipe corp in tow (WFIE) The Hadi Shrine color guard marched down Riverside Drive, along with the bagpipe corp in tow (WFIE)
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Shrinersfest is officially underway. The four-day festival along downtown Evansville's riverfront began Thursday morning with the opening ceremonies. 

The Hadi Shrine color guard marched down Riverside Drive, along with the bagpipe corp in tow.  Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was there to make it all official.  

The food booths, rides, kid zone, and bierstubes are up and running along with a couple musical acts.  

Organizers said the opening ceremony is an important tradition.

"It means a lot, it's for one, paying tribute to our country and honoring our flags and honoring, of course, all of our veterans and first responders; everybody that helps keeps us safe in order to have a festival like this, and then just to officially kick the festival off and let everyone know we're open for business," said Donnie Moser, the festival co-chair.

The air shows are scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m., Saturday at 9 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.  

Shrinersfest runs Thursday through Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Shrinersfest kicks off with traditional opening ceremony

    Shrinersfest kicks off with traditional opening ceremony

    Thursday, June 22 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-06-22 21:47:55 GMT
    The Hadi Shrine color guard marched down Riverside Drive, along with the bagpipe corp in tow (WFIE)The Hadi Shrine color guard marched down Riverside Drive, along with the bagpipe corp in tow (WFIE)

    The Hadi Shrine color guard marched down Riverside Drive, along with the bagpipe corp in tow.  Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was there to make it all official.  

    More >>

    The Hadi Shrine color guard marched down Riverside Drive, along with the bagpipe corp in tow.  Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was there to make it all official.  

    More >>

  • Cats arrive at River City Cat Cafe

    Cats arrive at River City Cat Cafe

    Thursday, June 22 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-06-22 21:40:57 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    The cats have arrived at River City Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville! The new restaurant welcomes its first 10 cats to the building Thursday afternoon. 

    More >>

    The cats have arrived at River City Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville! The new restaurant welcomes its first 10 cats to the building Thursday afternoon. 

    More >>

  • EFD hopes training speeds up extrication process

    EFD hopes training speeds up extrication process

    Thursday, June 22 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-06-22 21:34:34 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    The Evansville Fire Department is making sure its prepared to help you in emergencies.

    More >>

    The Evansville Fire Department is making sure its prepared to help you in emergencies.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly