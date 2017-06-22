Shrinersfest kicks off with traditional opening ceremony

The Hadi Shrine color guard marched down Riverside Drive, along with the bagpipe corp in tow (WFIE)

Shrinersfest is officially underway. The four-day festival along downtown Evansville's riverfront began Thursday morning with the opening ceremonies.

The Hadi Shrine color guard marched down Riverside Drive, along with the bagpipe corp in tow. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was there to make it all official.

The food booths, rides, kid zone, and bierstubes are up and running along with a couple musical acts.

Organizers said the opening ceremony is an important tradition.

"It means a lot, it's for one, paying tribute to our country and honoring our flags and honoring, of course, all of our veterans and first responders; everybody that helps keeps us safe in order to have a festival like this, and then just to officially kick the festival off and let everyone know we're open for business," said Donnie Moser, the festival co-chair.

The air shows are scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m., Saturday at 9 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Shrinersfest runs Thursday through Sunday.

